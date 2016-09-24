Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Ayacucho FC 0 Sport Huancayo 1
UTC 1 Universitario 1
Friday, September 23
San Martin 1 Comerciantes Unidos 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 34 17 11 6 52 31 64
2 Melgar 34 16 8 10 53 40 56
3 Deportivo Municipal 34 14 10 10 42 40 52
4 Juan Aurich 34 11 14 9 48 45 47
5 Union Comercio 34 12 11 11 40 42 47
6 Real Garcilaso 34 11 6 17 46 57 39
7 Defensor La Bocana * 34 8 11 15 51 62 31
8 Cesar Vallejo 34 6 12 16 35 53 30
Group B
1 Universitario + 35 17 9 9 59 42 61
2 Sport Huancayo 35 13 12 10 40 32 51
3 Alianza Lima 34 14 8 12 41 35 50
4 Comerciantes Unidos 35 12 12 11 44 39 48
5 UTC 35 10 16 9 46 44 46
6 Alianza Atletico 34 13 5 16 48 53 44
7 San Martin 35 10 8 17 41 56 38
8 Ayacucho FC 35 9 11 15 35 50 38
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 25
Alianza Lima v Alianza Atletico (0100)
Cesar Vallejo v Real Garcilaso (2245)
Sunday, September 25
Union Comercio v Deportivo Municipal (1600)
Melgar v Defensor La Bocana (1800)
Sporting Cristal v Juan Aurich (2030)