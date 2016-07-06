July 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 6 Alianza Atletico 2 Ayacucho FC 0 Real Garcilaso 3 Juan Aurich 2 Union Comercio 1 Sporting Cristal 2 Tuesday, July 5 Cesar Vallejo 2 San Martin 2 Deportivo Municipal 1 Defensor La Bocana 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting Cristal 22 12 5 5 34 20 41 ------------------------- 2 Universitario 21 12 3 6 37 26 39 3 Alianza Lima 21 11 4 6 31 20 37 4 Deportivo Municipal 22 9 8 5 25 24 35 5 Melgar 21 9 6 6 36 26 33 6 Alianza Atletico 22 10 3 9 34 30 33 7 Sport Huancayo 21 7 9 5 24 17 30 8 Real Garcilaso 22 8 6 8 30 31 30 9 Union Comercio 22 8 6 8 27 29 30 10 Juan Aurich 22 6 10 6 29 31 28 11 UTC 21 6 9 6 26 26 27 12 Comerciantes Unidos 21 7 5 9 26 26 26 13 Ayacucho FC 22 6 5 11 20 35 23 14 Defensor La Bocana 22 4 9 9 36 43 21 15 San Martin 22 5 5 12 21 36 20 16 Cesar Vallejo 22 3 7 12 23 39 16 1: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, July 6 Melgar v Sport Huancayo (2245) Thursday, July 7 Alianza Lima v UTC (0100) Comerciantes Unidos v Universitario (2030)