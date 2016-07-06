July 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, July 6
Alianza Atletico 2 Ayacucho FC 0
Real Garcilaso 3 Juan Aurich 2
Union Comercio 1 Sporting Cristal 2
Tuesday, July 5
Cesar Vallejo 2 San Martin 2
Deportivo Municipal 1 Defensor La Bocana 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 22 12 5 5 34 20 41
-------------------------
2 Universitario 21 12 3 6 37 26 39
3 Alianza Lima 21 11 4 6 31 20 37
4 Deportivo Municipal 22 9 8 5 25 24 35
5 Melgar 21 9 6 6 36 26 33
6 Alianza Atletico 22 10 3 9 34 30 33
7 Sport Huancayo 21 7 9 5 24 17 30
8 Real Garcilaso 22 8 6 8 30 31 30
9 Union Comercio 22 8 6 8 27 29 30
10 Juan Aurich 22 6 10 6 29 31 28
11 UTC 21 6 9 6 26 26 27
12 Comerciantes Unidos 21 7 5 9 26 26 26
13 Ayacucho FC 22 6 5 11 20 35 23
14 Defensor La Bocana 22 4 9 9 36 43 21
15 San Martin 22 5 5 12 21 36 20
16 Cesar Vallejo 22 3 7 12 23 39 16
1: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, July 6
Melgar v Sport Huancayo (2245)
Thursday, July 7
Alianza Lima v UTC (0100)
Comerciantes Unidos v Universitario (2030)