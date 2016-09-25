Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Melgar 1 Defensor La Bocana 0
Sporting Cristal 3 Juan Aurich 0
Union Comercio 1 Deportivo Municipal 2
Saturday, September 24
Alianza Lima 0 Alianza Atletico 0
Cesar Vallejo 2 Real Garcilaso 0
Ayacucho FC 0 Sport Huancayo 1
UTC 1 Universitario 1
Friday, September 23
San Martin 1 Comerciantes Unidos 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 35 18 11 6 55 31 67
2 Melgar 35 17 8 10 54 40 59
3 Deportivo Municipal 35 15 10 10 44 41 55
4 Juan Aurich 35 11 14 10 48 48 47
5 Union Comercio 35 12 11 12 41 44 47
6 Real Garcilaso 35 11 6 18 46 59 39
7 Cesar Vallejo 35 7 12 16 37 53 33
8 Defensor La Bocana * 35 8 11 16 51 63 31
Group B
1 Universitario + 35 17 9 9 59 42 61
2 Sport Huancayo 35 13 12 10 40 32 51
3 Alianza Lima 35 14 9 12 41 35 51
4 Comerciantes Unidos 35 12 12 11 44 39 48
5 UTC 35 10 16 9 46 44 46
6 Alianza Atletico 35 13 6 16 48 53 45
7 San Martin 35 10 8 17 41 56 38
8 Ayacucho FC 35 9 11 15 35 50 38
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.