Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Real Garcilaso 1 San Martin 0
Union Comercio 2 Alianza Lima 2
Universitario 3 Cesar Vallejo 0
Saturday, October 17
Sport Loreto 1 Juan Aurich 0
Sport Huancayo 4 Leon de Huanuco 3
Sporting Cristal 2 Deportivo Municipal 2
Friday, October 16
Alianza Atletico 0 Melgar 0
UTC 0 Cienciano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Huancayo 8 5 2 1 16 10 17
-------------------------
2 Universitario 8 5 1 2 13 9 16
3 Sporting Cristal 6 4 2 0 19 8 14
4 Melgar 8 4 2 2 15 5 14
5 San Martin 7 4 1 2 8 5 13
6 Real Garcilaso 8 3 3 2 11 7 12
7 Juan Aurich 7 4 0 3 10 7 12
8 UTC 8 3 2 3 9 9 11
9 Cienciano 9 2 4 3 8 9 10
10 Union Comercio 8 3 1 4 13 19 10
11 Deportivo Municipal 9 2 3 4 7 13 9
12 Alianza Lima 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
13 Sport Loreto 8 2 2 4 5 6 8
14 Cesar Vallejo 7 2 2 3 5 11 8
15 Ayacucho FC 8 1 3 4 13 18 6
16 Alianza Atletico 8 1 3 4 7 14 6
17 Leon de Huanuco 8 1 3 4 9 17 6
1: Championship play-off