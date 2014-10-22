Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 22
Inti Gas 2 Melgar 0
Leon de Huanuco 1 Sport Huancayo 0
Real Garcilaso 3 UTC 0
Tuesday, October 21
Juan Aurich 0 Los Caimanes 0
San Martin 2 Union Comercio 1
San Simon 2 Sporting Cristal 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 8 5 1 2 9 5 16
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 7 4 3 0 10 4 15
3 Sporting Cristal 7 4 2 1 17 10 14
4 Union Comercio 8 4 1 3 13 8 13
5 Universitario 7 4 1 2 8 6 13
6 Leon de Huanuco 7 3 2 2 8 6 11
7 Juan Aurich 8 3 2 3 6 10 11
8 Real Garcilaso 8 2 4 2 10 9 10
9 Inti Gas 8 2 4 2 9 8 10
10 Cienciano 7 3 1 3 7 7 10
11 Sport Huancayo 8 3 1 4 9 10 10
12 Los Caimanes 8 2 3 3 6 8 9
13 Cesar Vallejo 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
14 UTC 8 2 1 5 6 14 7
15 San Martin 6 2 0 4 10 12 6
16 San Simon 8 0 1 7 6 17 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, October 22
Cesar Vallejo v Cienciano (2245)
Thursday, October 23
Alianza Lima v Universitario (0100)
Saturday, October 25
Cienciano v Leon de Huanuco (1745)
Sporting Cristal v Cesar Vallejo (2000)
Sport Huancayo v Alianza Lima (2330)
Sunday, October 26
Melgar v Real Garcilaso (1600)
Union Comercio v Juan Aurich (1815)
Universitario v Inti Gas (2100)
Los Caimanes v San Simon (2315)
Monday, October 27
UTC v San Martin (2045)