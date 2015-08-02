Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Ayacucho FC 2 Cesar Vallejo 2
Cienciano 3 Deportivo Municipal 1
Universitario 1 Real Garcilaso 1
Saturday, August 1
Melgar 3 Alianza Lima 1
Sporting Cristal 1 Sport Huancayo 0
Union Comercio 2 Leon de Huanuco 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportivo Municipal 14 7 5 2 18 12 26
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 14 8 1 5 20 13 25
3 Real Garcilaso 13 7 3 3 19 14 24
4 Sporting Cristal 13 7 3 3 19 15 24
5 Melgar 13 6 5 2 16 8 23
6 Union Comercio 13 6 4 3 19 15 22
7 Cesar Vallejo 13 4 6 3 20 16 18
8 Cienciano 13 5 3 5 19 17 18
9 Sport Loreto 13 4 5 4 13 14 17
10 Sport Huancayo 13 3 7 3 11 14 16
11 Juan Aurich 12 4 3 5 13 12 15
12 Alianza Atletico 12 4 3 5 14 17 15
13 Ayacucho FC 13 3 3 7 12 17 12
14 UTC 12 3 2 7 16 22 11
15 San Martin 12 3 2 7 13 19 11
16 Universitario 14 2 5 7 9 17 11
17 Leon de Huanuco 13 3 2 8 15 24 11
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 3
Alianza Atletico v San Martin (1815)
UTC v Juan Aurich (2030)