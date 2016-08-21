Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Ayacucho FC 1 Alianza Lima 1 Sport Huancayo 1 Comerciantes Unidos 1 Universitario 4 Alianza Atletico 0 Saturday, August 20 Juan Aurich 2 Real Garcilaso 1 Melgar 1 Cesar Vallejo 0 Sporting Cristal 1 Union Comercio 0 Friday, August 19 UTC 5 San Martin 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 31 15 11 5 47 27 56 2 Melgar 31 14 7 10 49 38 49 3 Deportivo Municipal 30 12 10 8 36 32 46 4 Juan Aurich 31 10 13 8 41 39 43 5 Union Comercio 31 11 9 11 37 40 42 6 Real Garcilaso 31 10 6 15 40 51 36 7 Defensor La Bocana * 30 7 11 12 44 53 32 8 Cesar Vallejo 31 5 12 14 32 49 27 Group B 1 Universitario 31 16 6 9 55 39 54 2 Sport Huancayo 31 12 11 8 37 27 47 3 Alianza Lima 31 13 7 11 38 30 46 4 UTC 31 10 13 8 41 38 43 5 Comerciantes Unidos 31 11 9 11 37 34 42 6 Alianza Atletico 31 12 5 14 41 44 41 7 Ayacucho FC 31 8 10 13 28 43 34 8 San Martin 31 8 6 17 33 52 30 * Deducted 2 points. Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Defensor La Bocana v Deportivo Municipal (2030)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)