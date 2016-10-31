Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
Defensor La Bocana 0 Juan Aurich 3
Sunday, October 30
Alianza Lima 1 San Martin 2
Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0
Sport Huancayo 4 Universitario 0
Saturday, October 29
Alianza Atletico 1 Ayacucho FC 1
Deportivo Municipal 0 Melgar 0
Friday, October 28
Comerciantes Unidos 1 UTC 0
Union Comercio 3 Cesar Vallejo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 40 19 11 10 62 40 70
2 Melgar 40 20 10 10 61 43 70
3 Deportivo Municipal 40 18 12 10 51 43 66
4 Union Comercio 40 14 12 14 47 48 54
5 Juan Aurich 40 12 16 12 54 54 52
6 Real Garcilaso 40 14 7 19 51 61 49
7 Cesar Vallejo 40 9 12 19 47 68 39
8 Defensor La Bocana * 40 8 13 19 55 74 33
Group B
1 Universitario + 40 20 10 10 72 53 71
2 Sport Huancayo 40 16 12 12 51 39 60
3 Comerciantes Unidos 40 15 12 13 52 44 57
4 Alianza Lima 39 16 9 14 46 39 57
5 UTC 40 11 16 13 50 55 49
6 Alianza Atletico 40 14 7 19 52 64 49
7 San Martin 40 12 10 18 55 66 46
8 Ayacucho FC 39 10 13 16 42 57 43
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, November 1
Ayacucho FC v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)