Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Leon de Huanuco 3 Alianza Lima 1
Sporting Cristal 4 Alianza Atletico 1
Friday, September 11
Sport Huancayo 3 Melgar 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Huancayo 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
3 Juan Aurich 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
4 San Martin 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
5 Real Garcilaso 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
6 Leon de Huanuco 3 1 1 1 3 6 4
7 Melgar 3 1 0 2 7 4 3
8 Cesar Vallejo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Universitario 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
10 UTC 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 Union Comercio 2 1 0 1 4 6 3
12 Ayacucho FC 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
13 Cienciano 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
14 Sport Loreto 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
15 Alianza Atletico 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
16 Deportivo Municipal 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
17 Alianza Lima 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 12
Sport Loreto v Ayacucho FC (2245)
Sunday, September 13
San Martin v Deportivo Municipal (0100)
Real Garcilaso v Cienciano (1615)
Juan Aurich v Cesar Vallejo (1830)
Universitario v UTC (2100)