Soccer-Brazil close in on qualification for Russia 2018
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazil could become the first side to guarantee qualification for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday if they beat Paraguay at home and both Ecuador and Chile drop points.
Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, February 16 Alianza Atletico 1 Real Garcilaso 2 Sunday, February 15 Cienciano 1 San Martin 0 Cesar Vallejo 3 Leon de Huanuco 1 Universitario 2 UTC 1 Saturday, February 14 Sport Loreto 0 Alianza Lima 1 Deportivo Municipal 1 Juan Aurich 1 Melgar 2 Sporting Cristal 1 Union Comercio 4 Ayacucho FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 3 2 0 1 7 2 6 2 Cienciano 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 3 San Martin 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 4 Melgar 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 5 Deportivo Municipal 3 0 2 1 1 6 2 6 Juan Aurich 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Group B 1 Cesar Vallejo 3 3 0 0 10 4 9 2 Real Garcilaso 3 2 0 1 6 2 6 3 Universitario 3 2 0 1 3 5 6 4 Leon de Huanuco 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 5 UTC 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 6 Alianza Atletico 3 0 0 3 4 7 0 Group C 1 Union Comercio 2 2 0 0 8 3 6 2 Sport Huancayo 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 3 Alianza Lima 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 4 Sport Loreto 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 5 Ayacucho FC 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
SYDNEY, March 28 Iran took a significant step towards qualifying for next year's World Cup finals with a 1-0 win over China on Tuesday that pushed Marcello Lippi's team closer to the brink of elimination.