Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, September 12
San Martin 0 Deportivo Municipal 0
Sport Loreto 3 Ayacucho FC 0
Leon de Huanuco 3 Alianza Lima 1
Sporting Cristal 4 Alianza Atletico 1
Friday, September 11
Sport Huancayo 3 Melgar 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Huancayo 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
-------------------------
2 San Martin 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
3 Sporting Cristal 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
4 Juan Aurich 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
5 Real Garcilaso 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
6 Sport Loreto 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
7 Leon de Huanuco 3 1 1 1 3 6 4
8 Melgar 3 1 0 2 7 4 3
9 Cesar Vallejo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Universitario 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
11 UTC 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
12 Union Comercio 2 1 0 1 4 6 3
13 Ayacucho FC 3 0 2 1 4 7 2
14 Cienciano 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
15 Deportivo Municipal 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
16 Alianza Atletico 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
17 Alianza Lima 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Real Garcilaso v Cienciano (1615)
Juan Aurich v Cesar Vallejo (1830)
Universitario v UTC (2100)