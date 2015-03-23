March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Juan Aurich 5 Deportivo Municipal 1 Alianza Lima 4 Sport Loreto 0 Ayacucho FC 1 Union Comercio 1 Real Garcilaso 1 Alianza Atletico 0 Saturday, March 21 Sporting Cristal 2 Melgar 0 UTC 1 Universitario 0 Friday, March 20 San Martin 2 Cienciano 1 Leon de Huanuco 1 Cesar Vallejo 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 8 5 0 3 14 10 15 2 San Martin 8 4 1 3 10 7 13 3 Melgar 8 4 0 4 10 13 12 4 Cienciano 8 3 2 3 8 5 11 5 Deportivo Municipal 8 2 3 3 6 14 9 6 Juan Aurich 8 2 2 4 12 11 8 Group B 1 Cesar Vallejo 8 7 0 1 21 9 21 2 Real Garcilaso 8 5 1 2 12 8 16 3 Leon de Huanuco 8 3 1 4 10 11 10 4 Universitario 8 3 0 5 8 11 9 5 UTC 7 3 0 4 7 11 9 6 Alianza Atletico 7 1 0 6 6 14 3 Group C 1 Sport Huancayo 6 5 0 1 9 4 15 2 Alianza Lima 6 4 1 1 12 4 13 3 Union Comercio 6 3 2 1 10 6 11 4 Ayacucho FC 7 1 1 5 10 17 4 5 Sport Loreto 7 1 0 6 7 17 3