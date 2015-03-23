March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 22
Juan Aurich 5 Deportivo Municipal 1
Alianza Lima 4 Sport Loreto 0
Ayacucho FC 1 Union Comercio 1
Real Garcilaso 1 Alianza Atletico 0
Saturday, March 21
Sporting Cristal 2 Melgar 0
UTC 1 Universitario 0
Friday, March 20
San Martin 2 Cienciano 1
Leon de Huanuco 1 Cesar Vallejo 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal 8 5 0 3 14 10 15
2 San Martin 8 4 1 3 10 7 13
3 Melgar 8 4 0 4 10 13 12
4 Cienciano 8 3 2 3 8 5 11
5 Deportivo Municipal 8 2 3 3 6 14 9
6 Juan Aurich 8 2 2 4 12 11 8
Group B
1 Cesar Vallejo 8 7 0 1 21 9 21
2 Real Garcilaso 8 5 1 2 12 8 16
3 Leon de Huanuco 8 3 1 4 10 11 10
4 Universitario 8 3 0 5 8 11 9
5 UTC 7 3 0 4 7 11 9
6 Alianza Atletico 7 1 0 6 6 14 3
Group C
1 Sport Huancayo 6 5 0 1 9 4 15
2 Alianza Lima 6 4 1 1 12 4 13
3 Union Comercio 6 3 2 1 10 6 11
4 Ayacucho FC 7 1 1 5 10 17 4
5 Sport Loreto 7 1 0 6 7 17 3