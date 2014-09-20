Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
Leon de Huanuco 3 Juan Aurich 0
Sport Huancayo 3 Real Garcilaso 1
Union Comercio 3 UTC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leon de Huanuco 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
-------------------------
2 Union Comercio 3 2 0 1 6 2 6
3 Melgar 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
3 Universitario 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
5 Sport Huancayo 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
6 Alianza Lima 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Los Caimanes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Cesar Vallejo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
9 Sporting Cristal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Juan Aurich 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
11 Real Garcilaso 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
12 Inti Gas 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
13 UTC 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
14 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 San Simon 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
16 Cienciano 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 20
Cesar Vallejo v San Simon (2230)
Sunday, September 21
Cienciano v Inti Gas (1600)
Los Caimanes v Melgar (1815)
Alianza Lima v San Martin (2100)