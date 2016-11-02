Nov 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 2
San Martin 3 Alianza Atletico 1
UTC 3 Sport Huancayo 0
Tuesday, November 1
Ayacucho FC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 40 19 11 10 62 40 70
2 Melgar 40 20 10 10 61 43 70
3 Deportivo Municipal 40 18 12 10 51 43 66
4 Union Comercio 40 14 12 14 47 48 54
5 Juan Aurich 40 12 16 12 54 54 52
6 Real Garcilaso 40 14 7 19 51 61 49
7 Cesar Vallejo 40 9 12 19 47 68 39
8 Defensor La Bocana * 40 8 13 19 55 74 33
Group B
1 Universitario + 40 20 10 10 72 53 71
2 Sport Huancayo 41 16 12 13 51 42 60
3 Alianza Lima 39 16 9 14 46 39 57
4 Comerciantes Unidos 41 15 12 14 52 46 57
5 UTC 41 12 16 13 53 55 52
6 San Martin 41 13 10 18 58 67 49
7 Alianza Atletico 41 14 7 20 53 67 49
8 Ayacucho FC 40 11 13 16 44 57 46
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, November 2
Melgar v Real Garcilaso (2245)
Thursday, November 3
Juan Aurich v Union Comercio (1815)
Sporting Cristal v Defensor La Bocana (2030)
Friday, November 4
Cesar Vallejo v Deportivo Municipal (0100)
Sunday, November 6
Universitario v Alianza Lima (2100)