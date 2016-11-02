Nov 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 2 San Martin 3 Alianza Atletico 1 UTC 3 Sport Huancayo 0 Tuesday, November 1 Ayacucho FC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal ++ 40 19 11 10 62 40 70 2 Melgar 40 20 10 10 61 43 70 3 Deportivo Municipal 40 18 12 10 51 43 66 4 Union Comercio 40 14 12 14 47 48 54 5 Juan Aurich 40 12 16 12 54 54 52 6 Real Garcilaso 40 14 7 19 51 61 49 7 Cesar Vallejo 40 9 12 19 47 68 39 8 Defensor La Bocana * 40 8 13 19 55 74 33 Group B 1 Universitario + 40 20 10 10 72 53 71 2 Sport Huancayo 41 16 12 13 51 42 60 3 Alianza Lima 39 16 9 14 46 39 57 4 Comerciantes Unidos 41 15 12 14 52 46 57 5 UTC 41 12 16 13 53 55 52 6 San Martin 41 13 10 18 58 67 49 7 Alianza Atletico 41 14 7 20 53 67 49 8 Ayacucho FC 40 11 13 16 44 57 46 * Deducted 4 points. ++ Added 2 points. + Added 1 point. Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 2 Melgar v Real Garcilaso (2245) Thursday, November 3 Juan Aurich v Union Comercio (1815) Sporting Cristal v Defensor La Bocana (2030) Friday, November 4 Cesar Vallejo v Deportivo Municipal (0100) Sunday, November 6 Universitario v Alianza Lima (2100)