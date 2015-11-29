Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Alianza Atletico 3 Real Garcilaso 1
Alianza Lima 2 Cesar Vallejo 2
Ayacucho FC 2 Leon de Huanuco 0
Cienciano 3 San Martin 0
Melgar 4 Juan Aurich 1
Sporting Cristal 1 Universitario 2
Union Comercio 5 Sport Loreto 2
UTC 2 Sport Huancayo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 16 8 5 3 29 11 29
1 Real Garcilaso 16 8 5 3 26 16 29
-------------------------
3 Sport Huancayo 16 8 4 4 28 20 28
4 Universitario 16 8 4 4 26 20 28
5 Sporting Cristal 16 7 6 3 35 24 27
6 Cesar Vallejo 16 8 3 5 18 20 27
7 San Martin 16 7 3 6 17 17 24
8 UTC 16 6 5 5 18 15 23
9 Juan Aurich 16 5 4 7 22 25 19
10 Ayacucho FC 16 5 4 7 22 26 19
11 Cienciano 16 4 6 6 16 19 18
12 Union Comercio 16 5 3 8 27 32 18
13 Deportivo Municipal 16 4 6 6 13 22 18
14 Alianza Lima 16 4 5 7 18 21 17
15 Alianza Atletico 16 4 4 8 20 29 16
16 Leon de Huanuco 16 3 6 7 21 31 15
17 Sport Loreto 16 3 5 8 13 21 14