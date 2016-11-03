Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi-final
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, November 3 Juan Aurich 2 Union Comercio 1 Sporting Cristal 2 Defensor La Bocana 5 Wednesday, November 2 Melgar 0 Real Garcilaso 0 San Martin 3 Alianza Atletico 1 UTC 3 Sport Huancayo 0 Tuesday, November 1 Ayacucho FC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 41 20 11 10 61 43 71 2 Sporting Cristal ++ 41 19 11 11 64 45 70 3 Deportivo Municipal 40 18 12 10 51 43 66 4 Juan Aurich 41 13 16 12 56 55 55 5 Union Comercio 41 14 12 15 48 50 54 6 Real Garcilaso 41 14 8 19 51 61 50 7 Cesar Vallejo 40 9 12 19 47 68 39 8 Defensor La Bocana * 41 9 13 19 60 76 36 Group B 1 Universitario + 40 20 10 10 72 53 71 2 Sport Huancayo 41 16 12 13 51 42 60 3 Alianza Lima 39 16 9 14 46 39 57 4 Comerciantes Unidos 41 15 12 14 52 46 57 5 UTC 41 12 16 13 53 55 52 6 San Martin 41 13 10 18 58 67 49 7 Alianza Atletico 41 14 7 20 53 67 49 8 Ayacucho FC 40 11 13 16 44 57 46 * Deducted 4 points. ++ Added 2 points. + Added 1 point. Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, November 4 Cesar Vallejo v Deportivo Municipal (0100) Sunday, November 6 Universitario v Alianza Lima (2100)
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Jan 27 Asian club champions Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their ban from the 2017 Asian Champions League, CAS said on Friday.
The alert repeats news that was already reported on Jan 24 (Reporting by Michael Shields)