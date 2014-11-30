Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 30
Inti Gas 5 Leon de Huanuco 2
Los Caimanes 1 Sporting Cristal 1
Melgar 2 Alianza Lima 3
Real Garcilaso 2 Cesar Vallejo 1
San Martin 6 San Simon 0
Union Comercio 3 Cienciano 0
Universitario 3 Juan Aurich 1
UTC 3 Sport Huancayo 1
Friday, November 28
Real Garcilaso 1 San Martin 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 15 10 3 2 35 19 33
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 15 10 3 2 27 11 33
3 Union Comercio 15 9 1 5 24 15 28
4 Melgar 15 8 3 4 21 16 27
5 Leon de Huanuco 15 7 2 6 21 21 23
6 Real Garcilaso 15 5 6 4 20 17 21
7 Universitario 15 6 3 6 17 17 21
8 Inti Gas 15 5 5 5 21 19 20
9 Los Caimanes 15 5 5 5 15 18 20
10 Cesar Vallejo 15 6 1 8 22 24 19
11 Juan Aurich 15 5 4 6 13 19 19
12 Sport Huancayo 15 5 2 8 16 20 17
13 Cienciano 15 5 2 8 16 24 17
14 UTC 15 4 3 8 14 22 15
15 San Martin 15 4 2 9 21 23 14
16 San Simon 15 2 3 10 13 31 9