Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Cienciano 0 Inti Gas 0
Los Caimanes 0 Melgar 3
Saturday, September 20
Cesar Vallejo 2 San Simon 0
Leon de Huanuco 3 Juan Aurich 0
Sport Huancayo 3 Real Garcilaso 1
Union Comercio 3 UTC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Melgar 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
-------------------------
2 Leon de Huanuco 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
3 Union Comercio 3 2 0 1 6 2 6
4 Cesar Vallejo 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
5 Universitario 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
6 Sport Huancayo 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
7 Alianza Lima 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Los Caimanes 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
9 Sporting Cristal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Juan Aurich 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
11 Inti Gas 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
12 Real Garcilaso 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
13 UTC 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
14 Cienciano 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
15 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 San Simon 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Alianza Lima v San Martin (2100)