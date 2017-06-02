June 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, June 2
San Martin 1 Ayacucho FC 1
Sport Huancayo 2 Sport Rosario 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ayacucho FC 2 1 1 0 6 4 4
-------------------------
2 San Martin 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
3 UTC 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
4 Alianza Lima 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 Sporting Cristal 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 Academia Cantolao 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Universitario 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Sport Huancayo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Sport Rosario 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
10 Melgar 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
11 Alianza Atletico 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Union Comercio 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Deportivo Municipal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Comerciantes Unidos 1 0 0 1 3 5 0
15 Real Garcilaso 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
16 Juan Aurich 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Championship play-off
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 3
Alianza Atletico v Union Comercio (1730)
Deportivo Municipal v UTC (2000)
Sunday, June 4
Universitario v Alianza Lima (0100)
Juan Aurich v Academia Cantolao (1600)
Real Garcilaso v Melgar (1815)
Comerciantes Unidos v Sporting Cristal (2030)