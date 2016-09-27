Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, September 27
Sport Huancayo 3 San Martin 0
Sporting Cristal 0 Deportivo Municipal 2
UTC 4 Alianza Atletico 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 36 18 11 7 55 33 67
2 Melgar 35 17 8 10 54 40 59
3 Deportivo Municipal 36 16 10 10 46 41 58
4 Juan Aurich 35 11 14 10 48 48 47
5 Union Comercio 35 12 11 12 41 44 47
6 Real Garcilaso 35 11 6 18 46 59 39
7 Cesar Vallejo 35 7 12 16 37 53 33
8 Defensor La Bocana * 35 8 11 16 51 63 31
Group B
1 Universitario + 35 17 9 9 59 42 61
2 Sport Huancayo 36 14 12 10 43 32 54
3 Alianza Lima 35 14 9 12 41 35 51
4 UTC 36 11 16 9 50 44 49
5 Comerciantes Unidos 35 12 12 11 44 39 48
6 Alianza Atletico 36 13 6 17 48 57 45
7 Ayacucho FC 35 9 11 15 35 50 38
8 San Martin 36 10 8 18 41 59 38
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, September 28
Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Lima (2030)
Real Garcilaso v Union Comercio (1600)
Juan Aurich v Melgar (1815)
Thursday, September 29
Defensor La Bocana v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Sunday, October 2
Universitario v Ayacucho FC (2100)