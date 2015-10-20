Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, October 20
Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 1
Leon de Huanuco 2 Real Garcilaso 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Huancayo 8 5 2 1 16 10 17
-------------------------
2 Universitario 8 5 1 2 13 9 16
3 Real Garcilaso 9 4 3 2 15 9 15
4 Sporting Cristal 6 4 2 0 19 8 14
5 Melgar 8 4 2 2 15 5 14
6 San Martin 7 4 1 2 8 5 13
7 Juan Aurich 7 4 0 3 10 7 12
8 UTC 8 3 2 3 9 9 11
9 Union Comercio 9 3 2 4 14 20 11
10 Cienciano 9 2 4 3 8 9 10
11 Deportivo Municipal 10 2 4 4 8 14 10
12 Alianza Lima 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
13 Sport Loreto 8 2 2 4 5 6 8
14 Cesar Vallejo 7 2 2 3 5 11 8
15 Ayacucho FC 8 1 3 4 13 18 6
16 Alianza Atletico 8 1 3 4 7 14 6
17 Leon de Huanuco 9 1 3 5 11 21 6
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, October 20
Melgar v UTC (2245)
Wednesday, October 21
Cesar Vallejo v Sporting Cristal (0100)
Cienciano v Ayacucho FC (1815)
Juan Aurich v Universitario (2030)
San Martin v Sport Loreto (2245)
Thursday, October 22
Alianza Lima v Alianza Atletico (0100)
Saturday, October 24
Ayacucho FC v Melgar (1730)
UTC v Alianza Lima (2000)
Sport Loreto v Leon de Huanuco (2345)
Sunday, October 25
Universitario v San Martin (0200)
Real Garcilaso v Sport Huancayo (1615)
Union Comercio v Cesar Vallejo (1830)
Alianza Atletico v Deportivo Municipal (2000)
Sporting Cristal v Juan Aurich (2100)