Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 21
Juan Aurich 2 Universitario 2
Tuesday, October 20
Melgar 1 UTC 0
Cesar Vallejo 0 Sporting Cristal 2
Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 1
Leon de Huanuco 2 Real Garcilaso 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 7 5 2 0 21 8 17
-------------------------
2 Melgar 9 5 2 2 16 5 17
3 Sport Huancayo 8 5 2 1 16 10 17
4 Universitario 9 5 2 2 15 11 17
5 Real Garcilaso 9 4 3 2 15 9 15
6 Juan Aurich 8 4 1 3 12 9 13
7 San Martin 7 4 1 2 8 5 13
8 UTC 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
9 Union Comercio 9 3 2 4 14 20 11
10 Cienciano 9 2 4 3 8 9 10
11 Deportivo Municipal 10 2 4 4 8 14 10
12 Alianza Lima 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
13 Sport Loreto 8 2 2 4 5 6 8
14 Cesar Vallejo 8 2 2 4 5 13 8
15 Ayacucho FC 8 1 3 4 13 18 6
16 Alianza Atletico 8 1 3 4 7 14 6
17 Leon de Huanuco 9 1 3 5 11 21 6
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, October 21
San Martin v Sport Loreto (2245)
Thursday, October 22
Alianza Lima v Alianza Atletico (0100)
Saturday, October 24
Ayacucho FC v Melgar (1730)
UTC v Alianza Lima (2000)
Sport Loreto v Leon de Huanuco (2345)
Sunday, October 25
Universitario v San Martin (0200)
Real Garcilaso v Sport Huancayo (1615)
Union Comercio v Cesar Vallejo (1830)
Alianza Atletico v Deportivo Municipal (2000)
Sporting Cristal v Juan Aurich (2100)