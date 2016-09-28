Sept 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 28
Comerciantes Unidos 2 Alianza Lima 1
Juan Aurich 1 Melgar 1
Real Garcilaso 1 Union Comercio 0
Tuesday, September 27
Sport Huancayo 3 San Martin 0
Sporting Cristal 0 Deportivo Municipal 2
UTC 4 Alianza Atletico 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal ++ 36 18 11 7 55 33 67
2 Melgar 36 17 9 10 55 41 60
3 Deportivo Municipal 36 16 10 10 46 41 58
4 Juan Aurich 36 11 15 10 49 49 48
5 Union Comercio 36 12 11 13 41 45 47
6 Real Garcilaso 36 12 6 18 47 59 42
7 Cesar Vallejo 35 7 12 16 37 53 33
8 Defensor La Bocana * 35 8 11 16 51 63 31
Group B
1 Universitario + 35 17 9 9 59 42 61
2 Sport Huancayo 36 14 12 10 43 32 54
3 Comerciantes Unidos 36 13 12 11 46 40 51
4 Alianza Lima 36 14 9 13 42 37 51
5 UTC 36 11 16 9 50 44 49
6 Alianza Atletico 36 13 6 17 48 57 45
7 Ayacucho FC 35 9 11 15 35 50 38
8 San Martin 36 10 8 18 41 59 38
* Deducted 4 points.
++ Added 2 points.
+ Added 1 point.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, September 29
Defensor La Bocana v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Sunday, October 2
Universitario v Ayacucho FC (2100)