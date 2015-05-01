May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 1
Alianza Atletico 1 Sport Loreto 0
Cienciano 4 Leon de Huanuco 2
Union Comercio 1 Universitario 0
UTC 2 Real Garcilaso 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cienciano 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
-------------------------
2 Real Garcilaso 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
3 Union Comercio 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 2
Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Deportivo Municipal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Juan Aurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Huancayo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cesar Vallejo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 UTC 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
15 Universitario 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Leon de Huanuco 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
17 Sport Loreto 1 0 0 1 0 1 -2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
Ayacucho FC v Sport Huancayo (1730)
Deportivo Municipal v Cesar Vallejo (2000)
Sunday, May 3
Melgar v San Martin (0000)
Alianza Lima v Juan Aurich (2100)