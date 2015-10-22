Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 21
Alianza Lima 4 Alianza Atletico 2
San Martin 0 Sport Loreto 1
Juan Aurich 2 Universitario 2
Tuesday, October 20
Melgar 1 UTC 0
Cesar Vallejo 0 Sporting Cristal 2
Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 1
Leon de Huanuco 2 Real Garcilaso 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 7 5 2 0 21 8 17
-------------------------
2 Melgar 9 5 2 2 16 5 17
3 Sport Huancayo 8 5 2 1 16 10 17
4 Universitario 9 5 2 2 15 11 17
5 Real Garcilaso 9 4 3 2 15 9 15
6 Juan Aurich 8 4 1 3 12 9 13
7 San Martin 8 4 1 3 8 6 13
8 Alianza Lima 8 3 2 3 12 11 11
9 Sport Loreto 9 3 2 4 6 6 11
10 UTC 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
11 Union Comercio 9 3 2 4 14 20 11
12 Cienciano 9 2 4 3 8 9 10
13 Deportivo Municipal 10 2 4 4 8 14 10
14 Cesar Vallejo 8 2 2 4 5 13 8
15 Ayacucho FC 8 1 3 4 13 18 6
16 Alianza Atletico 9 1 3 5 9 18 6
17 Leon de Huanuco 9 1 3 5 11 21 6
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 24
Ayacucho FC v Melgar (1730)
UTC v Alianza Lima (2000)
Sport Loreto v Leon de Huanuco (2345)
Sunday, October 25
Universitario v San Martin (0200)
Real Garcilaso v Sport Huancayo (1615)
Union Comercio v Cesar Vallejo (1830)
Alianza Atletico v Deportivo Municipal (2000)
Sporting Cristal v Juan Aurich (2100)