Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 25
Cienciano 4 Leon de Huanuco 2
Sporting Cristal 4 Cesar Vallejo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Alianza Lima 8 5 3 0 11 4 18
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 8 5 2 1 21 11 17
3 Melgar 8 5 1 2 9 5 16
4 Union Comercio 8 4 1 3 13 8 13
5 Cienciano 9 4 1 4 13 12 13
6 Universitario 8 4 1 3 8 7 13
7 Leon de Huanuco 8 3 2 3 10 10 11
8 Juan Aurich 8 3 2 3 6 10 11
9 Real Garcilaso 8 2 4 2 10 9 10
10 Inti Gas 8 2 4 2 9 8 10
11 Sport Huancayo 8 3 1 4 9 10 10
12 Cesar Vallejo 7 3 1 3 11 13 10
13 Los Caimanes 8 2 3 3 6 8 9
14 UTC 8 2 1 5 6 14 7
15 San Martin 6 2 0 4 10 12 6
16 San Simon 8 0 1 7 6 17 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 25
Sport Huancayo v Alianza Lima (2330)
Sunday, October 26
Melgar v Real Garcilaso (1600)
Union Comercio v Juan Aurich (1815)
Universitario v Inti Gas (2100)
Los Caimanes v San Simon (2315)
Monday, October 27
UTC v San Martin (2045)