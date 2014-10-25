Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 25 Cienciano 4 Leon de Huanuco 2 Sporting Cristal 4 Cesar Vallejo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Alianza Lima 8 5 3 0 11 4 18 ------------------------- 2 Sporting Cristal 8 5 2 1 21 11 17 3 Melgar 8 5 1 2 9 5 16 4 Union Comercio 8 4 1 3 13 8 13 5 Cienciano 9 4 1 4 13 12 13 6 Universitario 8 4 1 3 8 7 13 7 Leon de Huanuco 8 3 2 3 10 10 11 8 Juan Aurich 8 3 2 3 6 10 11 9 Real Garcilaso 8 2 4 2 10 9 10 10 Inti Gas 8 2 4 2 9 8 10 11 Sport Huancayo 8 3 1 4 9 10 10 12 Cesar Vallejo 7 3 1 3 11 13 10 13 Los Caimanes 8 2 3 3 6 8 9 14 UTC 8 2 1 5 6 14 7 15 San Martin 6 2 0 4 10 12 6 16 San Simon 8 0 1 7 6 17 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 25 Sport Huancayo v Alianza Lima (2330) Sunday, October 26 Melgar v Real Garcilaso (1600) Union Comercio v Juan Aurich (1815) Universitario v Inti Gas (2100) Los Caimanes v San Simon (2315) Monday, October 27 UTC v San Martin (2045)