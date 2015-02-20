Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 20
UTC 2 Alianza Atletico 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal 3 2 0 1 7 2 6
2 Cienciano 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
3 San Martin 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
4 Melgar 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
5 Deportivo Municipal 3 0 2 1 1 6 2
6 Juan Aurich 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Group B
1 Cesar Vallejo 3 3 0 0 10 4 9
2 Real Garcilaso 3 2 0 1 6 2 6
3 UTC 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
4 Universitario 3 2 0 1 3 5 6
5 Leon de Huanuco 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
6 Alianza Atletico 4 0 0 4 4 9 0
Group C
1 Union Comercio 3 2 1 0 8 3 7
2 Sport Huancayo 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
3 Alianza Lima 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
4 Sport Loreto 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
5 Ayacucho FC 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 21
San Martin v Melgar (0100)
Deportivo Municipal v Cienciano (2000)
Juan Aurich v Sporting Cristal (2230)
Ayacucho FC v Sport Loreto (1730)
Sport Huancayo v Union Comercio (2030)
Sunday, February 22
Real Garcilaso v Leon de Huanuco (1800)
Universitario v Cesar Vallejo (2100)