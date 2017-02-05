Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 5
Juan Aurich Alianza Lima Postponed
Real Garcilaso 1 Deportivo Municipal 0
Sporting Cristal 0 Union Comercio 0
Universitario 1 Sport Huancayo 1
Saturday, February 4
Melgar 0 Cantolao 0
San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1
Sport Rosario 1 Ayacucho FC 0
UTC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
1 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Cantolao 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Melgar 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Sporting Cristal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Union Comercio 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
7 Ayacucho FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
7 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group B
1 UTC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Real Garcilaso 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Sport Huancayo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Universitario 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Juan Aurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Deportivo Municipal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
8 Comerciantes Unidos 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
Juan Aurich v Alianza Lima (2100) Postponed