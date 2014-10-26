Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Melgar 2 Real Garcilaso 2
Union Comercio 1 Juan Aurich 0
Universitario 1 Inti Gas 1
Saturday, October 25
Sport Huancayo 0 Alianza Lima 1
Cienciano 4 Leon de Huanuco 2
Sporting Cristal 4 Cesar Vallejo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Alianza Lima 9 6 3 0 12 4 21
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 8 5 2 1 21 11 17
3 Melgar 9 5 2 2 11 7 17
4 Union Comercio 9 5 1 3 14 8 16
5 Universitario 9 4 2 3 9 8 14
6 Cienciano 9 4 1 4 13 12 13
7 Real Garcilaso 9 2 5 2 12 11 11
8 Inti Gas 9 2 5 2 10 9 11
9 Leon de Huanuco 8 3 2 3 10 10 11
10 Juan Aurich 9 3 2 4 6 11 11
11 Cesar Vallejo 7 3 1 3 11 13 10
12 Sport Huancayo 9 3 1 5 9 11 10
13 Los Caimanes 8 2 3 3 6 8 9
14 UTC 8 2 1 5 6 14 7
15 San Martin 6 2 0 4 10 12 6
16 San Simon 8 0 1 7 6 17 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 26
Los Caimanes v San Simon (2315)
Monday, October 27
UTC v San Martin (2045)