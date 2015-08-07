Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 7
Juan Aurich 5 Ayacucho FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Deportivo Municipal 14 7 5 2 18 12 26
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 14 8 1 5 20 13 25
3 Real Garcilaso 13 7 3 3 19 14 24
4 Sporting Cristal 13 7 3 3 19 15 24
5 Melgar 13 6 5 2 16 8 23
6 Union Comercio 13 6 4 3 19 15 22
7 Juan Aurich 14 5 4 5 20 14 19
8 Cesar Vallejo 13 4 6 3 20 16 18
9 Cienciano 13 5 3 5 19 17 18
10 Alianza Atletico 13 5 3 5 16 17 18
11 Sport Loreto 13 4 5 4 13 14 17
12 Sport Huancayo 13 3 7 3 11 14 16
13 UTC 13 3 3 7 18 24 12
14 Ayacucho FC 14 3 3 8 12 22 12
15 San Martin 13 3 2 8 13 21 11
16 Universitario 14 2 5 7 9 17 11
17 Leon de Huanuco 13 3 2 8 15 24 11
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 8
San Martin v UTC (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Union Comercio (1730)
Deportivo Municipal v Melgar (2000)
Sunday, August 9
Cesar Vallejo v Cienciano (0100)
Real Garcilaso v Sporting Cristal (1615)
Leon de Huanuco v Alianza Atletico (1830)
Sport Loreto v Universitario (2100)