July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 15
Comerciantes Unidos 1 Sport Huancayo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Universitario 23 13 4 6 41 27 43
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 23 12 6 5 35 21 42
3 Alianza Lima 23 11 5 7 32 22 38
4 Melgar 23 10 6 7 38 28 36
5 Sport Huancayo 24 9 9 6 28 20 36
6 Deportivo Municipal 23 9 8 6 26 26 35
7 Alianza Atletico 23 10 4 9 34 30 34
8 UTC 23 7 10 6 28 27 31
9 Union Comercio 23 8 7 8 28 30 31
10 Comerciantes Unidos 24 8 6 10 27 28 30
11 Real Garcilaso 23 8 6 9 31 35 30
12 Juan Aurich 23 6 11 6 29 31 29
13 Defensor La Bocana 23 5 9 9 38 43 24
14 Ayacucho FC 23 6 6 11 21 36 24
15 San Martin 23 5 5 13 21 37 20
16 Cesar Vallejo 23 3 8 12 24 40 17
1: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 16
San Martin v Sporting Cristal (0100)
Alianza Atletico v Universitario (1730)
Deportivo Municipal v Melgar (2000)
Sunday, July 17
Cesar Vallejo v UTC (0100)
Union Comercio v Ayacucho FC (1615)
Real Garcilaso v Defensor La Bocana (1830)
Alianza Lima v Juan Aurich (2100)