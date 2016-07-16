July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 16
Alianza Atletico 2 Universitario 3
Deportivo Municipal 1 Melgar 0
Friday, July 15
San Martin 1 Sporting Cristal 2
Comerciantes Unidos 1 Sport Huancayo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Universitario 24 14 4 6 44 29 46
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 24 13 6 5 37 22 45
3 Alianza Lima 23 11 5 7 32 22 38
4 Deportivo Municipal 24 10 8 6 27 26 38
5 Melgar 24 10 6 8 38 29 36
6 Sport Huancayo 24 9 9 6 28 20 36
7 Alianza Atletico 24 10 4 10 36 33 34
8 UTC 23 7 10 6 28 27 31
9 Union Comercio 23 8 7 8 28 30 31
10 Comerciantes Unidos 24 8 6 10 27 28 30
11 Real Garcilaso 23 8 6 9 31 35 30
12 Juan Aurich 23 6 11 6 29 31 29
13 Defensor La Bocana 23 5 9 9 38 43 24
14 Ayacucho FC 23 6 6 11 21 36 24
15 San Martin 24 5 5 14 22 39 20
16 Cesar Vallejo 23 3 8 12 24 40 17
1: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 17
Cesar Vallejo v UTC (0100)
Union Comercio v Ayacucho FC (1615)
Real Garcilaso v Defensor La Bocana (1830)
Alianza Lima v Juan Aurich (2100)