June 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, June 9
UTC 1 Sport Huancayo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
-------------------------
2 Alianza Lima 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
3 Ayacucho FC 2 1 1 0 6 4 4
4 San Martin 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
5 Sport Huancayo 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
6 Union Comercio 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
7 Comerciantes Unidos 2 1 0 1 7 7 3
8 Sporting Cristal 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
9 Universitario 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Academia Cantolao 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 Real Garcilaso 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
11 Sport Rosario 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
13 Juan Aurich 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
14 Melgar 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
15 Deportivo Municipal 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
16 Alianza Atletico 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1: Championship play-off
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 10
Ayacucho FC v Real Garcilaso (1730)
Sporting Cristal v San Martin (2000)
Sport Rosario v Comerciantes Unidos (2245)
Sunday, June 11
Academia Cantolao v Deportivo Municipal (0100)
Union Comercio v Juan Aurich (1600)
Melgar v Alianza Lima (2000)