May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 3
Alianza Lima 0 Juan Aurich 1
Saturday, May 2
Melgar 1 San Martin 1
Ayacucho FC 0 Sport Huancayo 1
Deportivo Municipal 1 Cesar Vallejo 0
Friday, May 1
Alianza Atletico 1 Sport Loreto 0
Cienciano 4 Leon de Huanuco 2
Union Comercio 1 Universitario 0
UTC 2 Real Garcilaso 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cienciano 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
-------------------------
2 Real Garcilaso 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Deportivo Municipal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Juan Aurich 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Sport Huancayo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Union Comercio 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Melgar 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 San Martin 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 UTC 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
12 Alianza Lima 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Ayacucho FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Sport Loreto 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Cesar Vallejo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Universitario 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Leon de Huanuco 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
1: Championship play-off