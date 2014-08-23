Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 23
Los Caimanes 2 Cienciano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Juan Aurich 13 7 3 3 30 17 24
-------------------------
2 Universitario 13 7 3 3 20 14 24
3 Melgar 13 6 5 2 20 14 23
4 Inti Gas 13 6 3 4 21 23 21
5 San Martin 13 5 5 3 24 15 20
6 Cesar Vallejo 13 6 2 5 18 13 20
7 Union Comercio 13 5 3 5 14 10 18
8 Real Garcilaso 13 5 2 6 15 16 17
9 UTC 12 4 5 3 14 17 17
10 Sporting Cristal 13 4 4 5 25 16 16
11 Cienciano 14 5 4 5 18 17 16
12 Alianza Lima 13 3 6 4 13 13 15
13 Leon de Huanuco 12 4 3 5 14 17 15
14 Sport Huancayo 13 4 1 8 19 31 13
15 San Simon 13 4 1 8 12 26 13
16 Los Caimanes 14 3 2 9 12 30 11
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 24
Union Comercio v Sporting Cristal (1730)
Inti Gas v Cesar Vallejo (2000)
Melgar v Sport Huancayo (2000)
Real Garcilaso v San Simon (2000)
San Martin v Juan Aurich (2000)
Universitario v Leon de Huanuco (2000)
UTC v Alianza Lima (2045)