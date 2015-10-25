Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Alianza Atletico 4 Deportivo Municipal 1
Real Garcilaso 0 Sport Huancayo 0
Sporting Cristal 3 Juan Aurich 2
Union Comercio 1 Cesar Vallejo 2
Saturday, October 24
Sport Loreto 1 Leon de Huanuco 1
Universitario 2 San Martin 0
Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 2
UTC 3 Alianza Lima 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 8 6 2 0 24 10 20
-------------------------
2 Melgar 10 6 2 2 18 6 20
3 Universitario 10 6 2 2 17 11 20
4 Sport Huancayo 9 5 3 1 16 10 18
5 Real Garcilaso 10 4 4 2 15 9 16
6 UTC 10 4 2 4 12 10 14
7 Juan Aurich 9 4 1 4 14 12 13
8 San Martin 9 4 1 4 8 8 13
9 Sport Loreto 10 3 3 4 7 7 12
10 Alianza Lima 9 3 2 4 12 14 11
11 Union Comercio 10 3 2 5 15 22 11
12 Cesar Vallejo 9 3 2 4 7 14 11
13 Cienciano 9 2 4 3 8 9 10
14 Deportivo Municipal 11 2 4 5 9 18 10
15 Alianza Atletico 10 2 3 5 13 19 9
16 Leon de Huanuco 10 1 4 5 12 22 7
17 Ayacucho FC 9 1 3 5 14 20 6
1: Championship play-off