Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Saturday, February 4 Cruz Azul 1 Queretaro 1 Friday, February 3 Puebla 1 Atlas 1 Veracruz 2 Chiapas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 UNAM 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 3 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 4 Santos Laguna 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 5 Toluca 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 6 Pachuca 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 7 Guadalajar