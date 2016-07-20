July 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, July 20
Defensor La Bocana 1 Alianza Atletico 0
Deportivo Municipal 0 Sporting Cristal 0
Sport Huancayo 3 Real Garcilaso 0
Tuesday, July 19
Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2
UTC 3 San Martin 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Universitario 24 14 4 6 44 29 46
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 25 13 7 5 37 22 46
3 Sport Huancayo 25 10 9 6 31 20 39
4 Melgar 25 11 6 8 41 31 39
5 Deportivo Municipal 25 10 9 6 27 26 39
6 Alianza Lima 24 11 5 8 32 24 38
7 UTC 25 8 11 6 32 29 35
8 Alianza Atletico 25 10 4 11 36 34 34
9 Real Garcilaso 25 9 6 10 35 39 33
10 Juan Aurich 24 7 11 6 31 31 32
11 Union Comercio 24 8 7 9 28 31 31
12 Comerciantes Unidos 25 8 6 11 29 31 30
13 Defensor La Bocana 25 6 9 10 40 47 27
14 Ayacucho FC 24 7 6 11 22 36 27
15 San Martin 25 5 5 15 23 42 20
16 Cesar Vallejo 24 3 9 12 25 41 18
1: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, July 21
Juan Aurich v Union Comercio (0100)
Ayacucho FC v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Friday, July 22
Universitario v Alianza Lima (0100)
Saturday, July 23
Real Garcilaso v Melgar (1730)
Sporting Cristal v UTC (2000)
Sunday, July 24
Cesar Vallejo v Juan Aurich (0100)
Alianza Atletico v Sport Huancayo (1615)
Union Comercio v Universitario (1830)
Alianza Lima v Defensor La Bocana (2100)
Monday, July 25
San Martin v Ayacucho FC (1815)
Comerciantes Unidos v Deportivo Municipal (2030)