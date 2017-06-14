June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, June 14
Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0
Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1
Tuesday, June 13
Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0
Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
-------------------------
2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7
3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
4 Alianza Lima 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
5 Deportivo Municipal 4 2 0 2 3 2 6
6 Sporting Cristal 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
7 Real Garcilaso 4 2 0 2 3 4 6
8 Juan Aurich 4 1 2 1 4 6 5
9 Comerciantes Unidos 3 1 1 1 8 8 4
10 Union Comercio 4 1 1 2 6 6 4
11 San Martin 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
12 Universitario 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
13 Sport Rosario 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
14 Melgar 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
15 Academia Cantolao 4 1 0 3 2 6 3
16 Alianza Atletico 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1: Championship play-off
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, June 15
Alianza Lima v Ayacucho FC (0000)
Alianza Atletico v Melgar (1815)
Comerciantes Unidos v UTC (2030)
Saturday, June 17
Union Comercio v Sport Huancayo (1730)
Sport Rosario v Real Garcilaso (2000)
Sunday, June 18
Universitario v Deportivo Municipal (0100)
Ayacucho FC v Melgar (1600)
Alianza Atletico v Juan Aurich (1800)
Sporting Cristal v Alianza Lima (2030)
Monday, June 19
Academia Cantolao v Comerciantes Unidos (1815)
UTC v San Martin (2030)