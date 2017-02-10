Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 10
Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
1 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Academia Cantolao 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Melgar 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Sporting Cristal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Union Comercio 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
7 Ayacucho FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
7 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group B
1 UTC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Real Garcilaso 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Deportivo Municipal 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
4 Sport Huancayo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 Universitario 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Juan Aurich 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
8 Comerciantes Unidos 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 11
Ayacucho FC v Melgar (1800)
Comerciantes Unidos v Real Garcilaso (2030)
Sunday, February 12
Academia Cantolao v San Martin (0000)
Union Comercio v Sport Rosario (1830)
Alianza Atletico v Sporting Cristal (2100)
Sport Huancayo v UTC (1600)
Alianza Lima v Universitario (2315)