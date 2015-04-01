April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 1 Union Comercio 3 Alianza Lima 2 UTC 0 Cesar Vallejo 2 Tuesday, March 31 Sport Huancayo 1 Ayacucho FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 8 5 0 3 14 10 15 2 San Martin 8 4 1 3 10 7 13 3 Melgar 8 4 0 4 10 13 12 4 Cienciano 8 3 2 3 8 5 11 5 Deportivo Municipal 8 2 3 3 6 14 9 6 Juan Aurich 8 2 2 4 12 11 8 Group B 1 Cesar Vallejo 9 8 0 1 23 9 24 2 Real Garcilaso 8 5 1 2 12 8 16 3 Leon de Huanuco 8 3 1 4 10 11 10 4 Universitario 8 3 0 5 8 11 9 5 UTC 8 3 0 5 7 13 9 6 Alianza Atletico 7 1 0 6 6 14 3 Group C 1 Sport Huancayo 7 5 1 1 10 5 16 2 Union Comercio 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 3 Alianza Lima 7 4 1 2 14 7 13 4 Ayacucho FC 8 1 2 5 11 18 5 5 Sport Loreto 7 1 0 6 7 17 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 1 Juan Aurich v Melgar (2245) Thursday, April 2 Cienciano v Sporting Cristal (1615) Deportivo Municipal v San Martin (2045) Universitario v Real Garcilaso (0100) Alianza Atletico v Leon de Huanuco (1830) Sunday, April 5 Melgar v Cienciano (2030) San Martin v Juan Aurich (2030) Sporting Cristal v Deportivo Municipal (2030) Leon de Huanuco v Universitario (2030) Real Garcilaso v UTC (2030) Cesar Vallejo v Alianza Atletico (2030) Alianza Lima v Sport Huancayo (2030) Sport Loreto v Union Comercio (2030)