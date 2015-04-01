April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 1
Union Comercio 3 Alianza Lima 2
UTC 0 Cesar Vallejo 2
Tuesday, March 31
Sport Huancayo 1 Ayacucho FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal 8 5 0 3 14 10 15
2 San Martin 8 4 1 3 10 7 13
3 Melgar 8 4 0 4 10 13 12
4 Cienciano 8 3 2 3 8 5 11
5 Deportivo Municipal 8 2 3 3 6 14 9
6 Juan Aurich 8 2 2 4 12 11 8
Group B
1 Cesar Vallejo 9 8 0 1 23 9 24
2 Real Garcilaso 8 5 1 2 12 8 16
3 Leon de Huanuco 8 3 1 4 10 11 10
4 Universitario 8 3 0 5 8 11 9
5 UTC 8 3 0 5 7 13 9
6 Alianza Atletico 7 1 0 6 6 14 3
Group C
1 Sport Huancayo 7 5 1 1 10 5 16
2 Union Comercio 7 4 2 1 13 8 14
3 Alianza Lima 7 4 1 2 14 7 13
4 Ayacucho FC 8 1 2 5 11 18 5
5 Sport Loreto 7 1 0 6 7 17 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 1
Juan Aurich v Melgar (2245)
Thursday, April 2
Cienciano v Sporting Cristal (1615)
Deportivo Municipal v San Martin (2045)
Universitario v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Alianza Atletico v Leon de Huanuco (1830)
Sunday, April 5
Melgar v Cienciano (2030)
San Martin v Juan Aurich (2030)
Sporting Cristal v Deportivo Municipal (2030)
Leon de Huanuco v Universitario (2030)
Real Garcilaso v UTC (2030)
Cesar Vallejo v Alianza Atletico (2030)
Alianza Lima v Sport Huancayo (2030)
Sport Loreto v Union Comercio (2030)