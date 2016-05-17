May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 17 San Martin 1 Comerciantes Unidos 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Comerciantes Unidos 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 2 Sport Huancayo 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Ayacucho FC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Alianza Lima 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Deportivo Municipal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Union Comercio 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Defensor La Bocana 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Juan Aurich 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Melgar 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 UTC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 San Martin 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 12 Alianza Atletico 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 Real Garcilaso 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Sporting Cristal 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 14 Cesar Vallejo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 16 Universitario 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 18 Cesar Vallejo v Real Garcilaso (0100) Ayacucho FC v Defensor La Bocana (1815) Sporting Cristal v Melgar (2030) UTC v Sport Huancayo (2030) Thursday, May 19 Alianza Lima v Deportivo Municipal (0100) Union Comercio v Alianza Atletico (1815) Friday, May 20 Juan Aurich v Universitario (0100) Saturday, May 21 Real Garcilaso v San Martin (1730) Deportivo Municipal v UTC (2000) Sunday, May 22 Melgar v Ayacucho FC (0100) Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (1615) Defensor La Bocana v Universitario (1830) Alianza Lima v Union Comercio (2100) Monday, May 23 Alianza Atletico v Cesar Vallejo (1815) Comerciantes Unidos v Sporting Cristal (2030)