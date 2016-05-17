May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 17
San Martin 1 Comerciantes Unidos 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Comerciantes Unidos 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
2 Sport Huancayo 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Ayacucho FC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 Alianza Lima 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Deportivo Municipal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Union Comercio 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Defensor La Bocana 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Juan Aurich 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Melgar 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 UTC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 San Martin 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
12 Alianza Atletico 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Real Garcilaso 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Sporting Cristal 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
14 Cesar Vallejo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
16 Universitario 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 18
Cesar Vallejo v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Ayacucho FC v Defensor La Bocana (1815)
Sporting Cristal v Melgar (2030)
UTC v Sport Huancayo (2030)
Thursday, May 19
Alianza Lima v Deportivo Municipal (0100)
Union Comercio v Alianza Atletico (1815)
Friday, May 20
Juan Aurich v Universitario (0100)
Saturday, May 21
Real Garcilaso v San Martin (1730)
Deportivo Municipal v UTC (2000)
Sunday, May 22
Melgar v Ayacucho FC (0100)
Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (1615)
Defensor La Bocana v Universitario (1830)
Alianza Lima v Union Comercio (2100)
Monday, May 23
Alianza Atletico v Cesar Vallejo (1815)
Comerciantes Unidos v Sporting Cristal (2030)