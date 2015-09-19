Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0
Union Comercio 2 UTC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 4 4 0 0 15 4 12
-------------------------
2 Juan Aurich 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
3 San Martin 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
4 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 6 7 7
5 Melgar 4 2 0 2 9 4 6
6 Cesar Vallejo 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
7 Union Comercio 4 2 0 2 7 8 6
8 Real Garcilaso 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
9 Cienciano 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
10 Leon de Huanuco 4 1 2 1 4 7 5
11 Universitario 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
12 Sport Loreto 4 1 1 2 3 3 4
13 UTC 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
14 Alianza Atletico 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
15 Alianza Lima 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
16 Deportivo Municipal 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
17 Ayacucho FC 4 0 2 2 4 11 2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 19
Sport Loreto v Melgar (2245)
Sunday, September 20
Real Garcilaso v Alianza Lima (1615)
Sport Huancayo v Deportivo Municipal (1830)
Universitario v Cienciano (2100)
Monday, September 21
Leon de Huanuco v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Tuesday, September 22
San Martin v Juan Aurich (0100)