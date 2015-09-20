Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Real Garcilaso 1 Alianza Lima 1
Sport Huancayo 5 Deportivo Municipal 0
Universitario 2 Cienciano 1
Saturday, September 19
Sport Loreto 0 Melgar 0
Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0
Union Comercio 2 UTC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 4 4 0 0 15 4 12
-------------------------
2 Sport Huancayo 5 3 1 1 11 7 10
3 Juan Aurich 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
4 Melgar 5 2 1 2 9 4 7
5 Universitario 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
6 San Martin 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
7 Cesar Vallejo 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
8 Real Garcilaso 5 1 3 1 6 6 6
9 Union Comercio 4 2 0 2 7 8 6
10 Sport Loreto 5 1 2 2 3 3 5
11 Cienciano 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
12 Leon de Huanuco 4 1 2 1 4 7 5
13 Alianza Lima 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
14 UTC 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
15 Alianza Atletico 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
16 Ayacucho FC 4 0 2 2 4 11 2
17 Deportivo Municipal 5 0 2 3 2 9 2
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 21
Leon de Huanuco v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Tuesday, September 22
San Martin v Juan Aurich (0100)