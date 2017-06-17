June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 17
Sport Rosario 1 Real Garcilaso 1
Union Comercio 4 Sport Huancayo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Alianza Lima 4 3 0 1 8 2 9
-------------------------
2 Union Comercio 5 2 1 2 10 6 7
3 UTC 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
4 Comerciantes Unidos 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
5 Ayacucho FC 4 2 1 1 8 9 7
6 Real Garcilaso 5 2 1 2 4 5 7
7 Sport Huancayo 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
8 Deportivo Municipal 4 2 0 2 3 2 6
9 Sporting Cristal 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
10 Sport Rosario 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
11 Juan Aurich 4 1 2 1 4 6 5
12 San Martin 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
13 Universitario 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
14 Alianza Atletico 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
14 Melgar 4 1 0 3 3 5 3
16 Academia Cantolao 4 1 0 3 2 6 3
1: Championship play-off
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 18
Universitario v Deportivo Municipal (0100)
Ayacucho FC v Melgar (1600)
Alianza Atletico v Juan Aurich (1800)
Sporting Cristal v Alianza Lima (2030)
Monday, June 19
Academia Cantolao v Comerciantes Unidos (1815)
UTC v San Martin (2030)