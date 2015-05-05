May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 5
Real Garcilaso 3 Ayacucho FC 2
Sporting Cristal 1 Union Comercio 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 2 2 0 0 6 4 6
-------------------------
2 Union Comercio 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
3 Cienciano 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
4 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Deportivo Municipal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Juan Aurich 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Sport Huancayo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Melgar 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 San Martin 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Sporting Cristal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 UTC 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
12 Alianza Lima 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Sport Loreto 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Cesar Vallejo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Universitario 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Ayacucho FC 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
16 Leon de Huanuco 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, May 5
Sport Loreto v UTC (2245)
Wednesday, May 6
Universitario v Alianza Atletico (0100)
Leon de Huanuco v Melgar (1815)
Sport Huancayo v Cienciano (2030)
Juan Aurich v Deportivo Municipal (2245)
Thursday, May 7
San Martin v Alianza Lima (0100)
Friday, May 8
Alianza Atletico v Sporting Cristal
Alianza Lima v Leon de Huanuco
Ayacucho FC v Sport Loreto
Cienciano v Real Garcilaso
Deportivo Municipal v San Martin
Melgar v Sport Huancayo
Cesar Vallejo v Juan Aurich
UTC v Universitario