Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 14
Alianza Atletico 2 Sport Huancayo 0
Cienciano 1 Juan Aurich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sporting Cristal 14 8 3 3 23 15 27
-------------------------
2 Deportivo Municipal 15 7 6 2 19 13 27
3 Alianza Lima 14 8 1 5 20 13 25
4 Melgar 14 6 6 2 17 9 24
5 Real Garcilaso 14 7 3 4 19 18 24
6 Juan Aurich 15 6 4 5 22 15 22
7 Union Comercio 14 6 4 4 19 18 22
8 Cesar Vallejo 14 5 6 3 23 18 21
9 Alianza Atletico 15 6 3 6 18 18 21
10 Sport Huancayo 15 4 7 4 14 16 19
11 Cienciano 15 5 3 7 22 22 18
12 Sport Loreto 14 4 5 5 13 15 17
13 Universitario 15 3 5 7 10 17 14
14 Leon de Huanuco 14 4 2 8 16 24 14
15 UTC 14 3 4 7 18 24 13
16 San Martin 14 3 3 8 13 21 12
17 Ayacucho FC 14 3 3 8 12 22 12
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 15
Ayacucho FC v San Martin (1730)
Sporting Cristal v Sport Loreto (2000)
Sunday, August 16
Melgar v Cesar Vallejo (1600)
Union Comercio v Real Garcilaso (1815)
UTC v Leon de Huanuco (2030)
Alianza Lima v Deportivo Municipal (2100)