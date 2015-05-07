May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 6
Juan Aurich 1 Deportivo Municipal 1
San Martin 2 Alianza Lima 3
Leon de Huanuco 0 Melgar 3
Sport Huancayo 0 Cienciano 0
Tuesday, May 5
Sport Loreto 2 UTC 1
Universitario 1 Alianza Atletico 1
Real Garcilaso 3 Ayacucho FC 2
Sporting Cristal 1 Union Comercio 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Garcilaso 2 2 0 0 6 4 6
-------------------------
2 Melgar 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
3 Cienciano 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
4 Deportivo Municipal 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
4 Juan Aurich 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Alianza Atletico 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Union Comercio 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Sport Huancayo 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
9 Alianza Lima 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Sport Loreto 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 Sporting Cristal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 San Martin 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
13 Universitario 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14 Cesar Vallejo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 UTC 2 0 0 2 3 5 0
16 Ayacucho FC 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
17 Leon de Huanuco 2 0 0 2 2 7 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 8
Alianza Atletico v Sporting Cristal (2030)