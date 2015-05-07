May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 6 Juan Aurich 1 Deportivo Municipal 1 San Martin 2 Alianza Lima 3 Leon de Huanuco 0 Melgar 3 Sport Huancayo 0 Cienciano 0 Tuesday, May 5 Sport Loreto 2 UTC 1 Universitario 1 Alianza Atletico 1 Real Garcilaso 3 Ayacucho FC 2 Sporting Cristal 1 Union Comercio 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Garcilaso 2 2 0 0 6 4 6 ------------------------- 2 Melgar 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 3 Cienciano 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 4 Deportivo Municipal 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 Juan Aurich 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 Alianza Atletico 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 Union Comercio 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 8 Sport Huancayo 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 9 Alianza Lima 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 10 Sport Loreto 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 11 Sporting Cristal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 San Martin 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 13 Universitario 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 14 Cesar Vallejo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 UTC 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 16 Ayacucho FC 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 17 Leon de Huanuco 2 0 0 2 2 7 0 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 8 Alianza Atletico v Sporting Cristal (2030)