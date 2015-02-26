Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 25
Melgar 2 Juan Aurich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 0 1 10 4 9
2 San Martin 4 2 1 1 2 1 7
3 Cienciano 4 2 0 2 4 2 6
4 Melgar 4 2 0 2 4 6 6
5 Deportivo Municipal 4 1 2 1 2 6 5
6 Juan Aurich 4 0 1 3 4 7 1
Group B
1 Cesar Vallejo 4 4 0 0 11 4 12
2 Real Garcilaso 4 2 1 1 6 2 7
3 UTC 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
4 Universitario 4 2 0 2 3 6 6
5 Leon de Huanuco 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
6 Alianza Atletico 4 0 0 4 4 9 0
Group C
1 Sport Huancayo 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
2 Union Comercio 4 2 1 1 8 5 7
3 Alianza Lima 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
4 Ayacucho FC 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
5 Sport Loreto 3 0 0 3 2 9 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 28
Melgar v Deportivo Municipal (2230)
Alianza Atletico v Universitario (0100)
Alianza Lima v Ayacucho FC (2000)
Sunday, March 1
Cienciano v Juan Aurich (1615)
Sporting Cristal v San Martin (2100)
Cesar Vallejo v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Leon de Huanuco v UTC (1830)
Sport Loreto v Sport Huancayo (2315)