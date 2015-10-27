Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 27 Leon de Huanuco 3 Universitario 2 Sport Huancayo 2 Sport Loreto 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sport Huancayo 10 6 3 1 18 10 21 ------------------------- 2 Sporting Cristal 8 6 2 0 24 10 20 3 Melgar 10 6 2 2 18 6 20 4 Universitario 11 6 2 3 19 14 20 5 Real Garcilaso 10 4 4 2 15 9 16 6 UTC 10 4 2 4 12 10 14 7 Juan Aurich 9 4 1 4 14 12 13 8 San Martin 9 4 1 4 8 8 13 9 Sport Loreto 11 3 3 5 7 9 12 10 Alianza Lima 9 3 2 4 12 14 11 11 Union Comercio 10 3 2 5 15 22 11 12 Cesar Vallejo 9 3 2 4 7 14 11 13 Cienciano 9 2 4 3 8 9 10 14 Leon de Huanuco 11 2 4 5 15 24 10 15 Deportivo Municipal 11 2 4 5 9 18 10 16 Alianza Atletico 10 2 3 5 13 19 9 17 Ayacucho FC 9 1 3 5 14 20 6 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, October 27 Cesar Vallejo v Alianza Atletico (2245) Wednesday, October 28 Alianza Lima v Ayacucho FC (0100) Juan Aurich v Union Comercio (1815) Deportivo Municipal v UTC (2030) Melgar v Cienciano (2245) Thursday, October 29 San Martin v Sporting Cristal (0100) Friday, October 30 UTC v Cesar Vallejo (2030) Saturday, October 31 Ayacucho FC v Deportivo Municipal (1730) Alianza Atletico v Juan Aurich (2000) Sporting Cristal v Leon de Huanuco (2000) Sunday, November 1 Sport Loreto v Real Garcilaso (0100) Cienciano v Alianza Lima (1615) Union Comercio v San Martin (1830) Universitario v Sport Huancayo (2100)