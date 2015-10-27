Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, October 27
Leon de Huanuco 3 Universitario 2
Sport Huancayo 2 Sport Loreto 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Huancayo 10 6 3 1 18 10 21
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 8 6 2 0 24 10 20
3 Melgar 10 6 2 2 18 6 20
4 Universitario 11 6 2 3 19 14 20
5 Real Garcilaso 10 4 4 2 15 9 16
6 UTC 10 4 2 4 12 10 14
7 Juan Aurich 9 4 1 4 14 12 13
8 San Martin 9 4 1 4 8 8 13
9 Sport Loreto 11 3 3 5 7 9 12
10 Alianza Lima 9 3 2 4 12 14 11
11 Union Comercio 10 3 2 5 15 22 11
12 Cesar Vallejo 9 3 2 4 7 14 11
13 Cienciano 9 2 4 3 8 9 10
14 Leon de Huanuco 11 2 4 5 15 24 10
15 Deportivo Municipal 11 2 4 5 9 18 10
16 Alianza Atletico 10 2 3 5 13 19 9
17 Ayacucho FC 9 1 3 5 14 20 6
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, October 27
Cesar Vallejo v Alianza Atletico (2245)
Wednesday, October 28
Alianza Lima v Ayacucho FC (0100)
Juan Aurich v Union Comercio (1815)
Deportivo Municipal v UTC (2030)
Melgar v Cienciano (2245)
Thursday, October 29
San Martin v Sporting Cristal (0100)
Friday, October 30
UTC v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Saturday, October 31
Ayacucho FC v Deportivo Municipal (1730)
Alianza Atletico v Juan Aurich (2000)
Sporting Cristal v Leon de Huanuco (2000)
Sunday, November 1
Sport Loreto v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Cienciano v Alianza Lima (1615)
Union Comercio v San Martin (1830)
Universitario v Sport Huancayo (2100)