Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 28
Deportivo Municipal 1 UTC 1
Juan Aurich 1 Union Comercio 0
Tuesday, October 27
Alianza Lima 0 Ayacucho FC 1
Leon de Huanuco 3 Universitario 2
Sport Huancayo 2 Sport Loreto 0
Cesar Vallejo 1 Alianza Atletico 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Huancayo 10 6 3 1 18 10 21
-------------------------
2 Sporting Cristal 8 6 2 0 24 10 20
3 Melgar 10 6 2 2 18 6 20
4 Universitario 11 6 2 3 19 14 20
5 Real Garcilaso 10 4 4 2 15 9 16
6 Juan Aurich 10 5 1 4 15 12 16
7 UTC 11 4 3 4 13 11 15
8 Cesar Vallejo 10 4 2 4 8 14 14
9 San Martin 9 4 1 4 8 8 13
10 Sport Loreto 11 3 3 5 7 9 12
11 Alianza Lima 10 3 2 5 12 15 11
12 Union Comercio 11 3 2 6 15 23 11
13 Deportivo Municipal 12 2 5 5 10 19 11
14 Cienciano 9 2 4 3 8 9 10
15 Leon de Huanuco 11 2 4 5 15 24 10
16 Ayacucho FC 10 2 3 5 15 20 9
17 Alianza Atletico 11 2 3 6 13 20 9
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, October 28
Melgar v Cienciano (2245)
Thursday, October 29
San Martin v Sporting Cristal (0100)
Friday, October 30
UTC v Cesar Vallejo (2030)
Saturday, October 31
Ayacucho FC v Deportivo Municipal (1730)
Alianza Atletico v Juan Aurich (2000)
Sporting Cristal v Leon de Huanuco (2000)
Sunday, November 1
Sport Loreto v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Cienciano v Alianza Lima (1615)
Union Comercio v San Martin (1830)
Universitario v Sport Huancayo (2100)